Portsmouth man seriously injured in assault in Paulsgrove

Portsmouth police are today appealing for information following an incident in which a man was seriously injured this morning (Saturday 10 April) in Paulsgrove.

Officers were called to Tunstall Road at 8.20am to a report of a stolen vehicle.

On attendance, officers located a man in the garden of a property with serious injuries to his leg, head and face. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 38-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and 42-year-old woman, all from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with this incident.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Officers will be in the area today conducting enquiries. Do come and speak to them if you have any concerns.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash cam, or Ring Doorbell footage of the area.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 44210134809.