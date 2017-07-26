A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Ilford

Police were called to Rushden Gardens, Ilford, at 10:51am on Friday, 9 April. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A woman, aged in her 80s, was found unconscious and not breathing in a bath.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead at 11.48hrs. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course. The woman’s family have been informed.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into police custody, where he remains. The woman and the man are known to each other.