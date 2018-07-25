BREAKING KENT SEVENOAKS

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a fire at a house in Chesterfield Drive, Sevenoaks.

. Four fire engines are currently at the scene and crews are wearing breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. As a precaution, people living or working in the immediate area are asked to keep their windows and doors closed, due to smoke coming from the fire. Please share this advice with any friends, family or neighbours in the affected area, who may not have access to the internet or social media.