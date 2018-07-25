. Four fire engines are currently at the scene and crews are wearing breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. As a precaution, people living or working in the immediate area are asked to keep their windows and doors closed, due to smoke coming from the fire. Please share this advice with any friends, family or neighbours in the affected area, who may not have access to the internet or social media.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a fire at a house in Chesterfield Drive, Sevenoaks.
5 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Motorcyclist Airlifted following Wroxhall Collison
July 25, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Police release update on West Ealing Murder invesigation
November 24, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Collision Closes Part of the M27 Near Portsmouth
April 19, 2017
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Hopes To Have Didcot Three Reunited with Families
March 16, 2016
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • READING
50 firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze in Reading
March 10, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
Sky Hub Staff across the UK laid off
March 20, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man Stabbed after Clown attack Stabbing in Southsea is Stable
October 28, 2016
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
School Master jailed Over Sex offences against Children
December 5, 2016
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT • LONDON • M25 • SURREY
Met Office issued Yellow warning for London and the South East England
5 months ago
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police arrest Scum Bag who trashed Poppy Wreaths in Southampton
November 26, 2016
BREAKING • WARASH
One pulled from mud in Warash
May 7, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Reward offered to help solve 10 year old murder
March 31, 2019
LATEST NEWS • LONDON • NORTH LONDON
Police appeal for man missing
January 24, 2020
DOVER • LATEST NEWS
Wallet stolen during burglary in Dover
May 29, 2019
BREAKING • KINGSTON • LONDON
A man has been charged with explosive offences
2 weeks ago
BIRMINGHAM • BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Pastor and wife jailed for historical child abuse
March 6, 2020
BLACKBURN • BREAKING • LONDON • MISSING
Ana-Maria Stoian,14,last seen 1pm on Tuesday in Blackburn
2 months ago
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Chemical Spill Sparks Alert at Southampton Docks
October 8, 2015
BREAKING • LONDON
Black man wanted for murder of seventeen year old Jodie
March 3, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man crushed to death at Portsmouth International Port
August 26, 2017
BREAKING • LEWISHAM • LONDON
Catford station rapist found guilty
8 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Delivery Driver Brutally Stabbed to death in Hackney
November 14, 2017
BREAKING • SURREY
Fire crews called to major blaze near Redhill
November 5, 2017
BREAKING • CHISLEHURST • LONDON
Man attacked in Chislehurst churchyard
9 months ago
BREAKING
Have you lost a giraffe on the M5 Motorway
June 9, 2018
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Road closures around Westminster following gas leak
July 16, 2019
BREAKING
Exclusive: Builder confronts men who groom children for sex
January 6, 2016
BREAKING • SEAFORD • SUSSEX
Can you help find Connor Graves, 25, from #Seaford
5 months ago
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crews called to Chimney blaze in Brighstone
March 12, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Staplers Road remains closed in both directions
March 13, 2019