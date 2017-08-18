A man who stabbed a mother and her three children more than 50 times during a frenzied attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years

Liban Malhamoub, 45, stabbed the three children, all of whom were aged under 12, a total of 34 times with multiple knives during the “sustained and repeated assault” at an address in Palmers Green, Enfield, on July 6, 2019.

Having managed to escape the property, the incident continued into the residential street where neighbours tried to intervene, but Malhamoub was only stopped when police arrived.

Malhamoub stabbed the mother 24 times in the dining room of the property, including four wounds to the face, before then turning his attack to the three children who tried to hide within the house.