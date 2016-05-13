The family of a father who died after being found stabbed in Birmingham have paid tribute to him, as detectives charged a man with his murder

Officers were called to an address on Woodhurst Road in Moseley, at around 11pm on Wednesday night (7 April) where a 27-year-old man was found with stab wounds.

The victim – who has today been named as Nathan pictured with his daughter – was taken to hospital but sadly died the following morning.

Nathan had been stabbed four times. A post mortem examination carried out yesterday confirmed he died of stab wounds to the chest.