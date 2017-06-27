Firefighters battle early morning fire of Drayton homes

Hampshire Fire and Rescue today received a call at 2.20am to a large fire between 2 Drayton Homes with reports of people reported within the properties.

On arrival there was a large fire between 2 houses, all occupants had to evacuate and the fire was threatening to spread to the next house.

Teams from Cosham, Havant and Portchester attended to tackle the large blaze in Solent Road Drayton.

A shed fire had spread to the house and was threatening to spread to the other house, 3 pumps was used to extinguish the fire after all persons had been accounted for.

They also fitted additional smoke alarms and provided home fire safety advice and reassurance to the neighbours.