Paulsgrove blaze involving three sheds extinguished by Firefighters

Teams from Cosham and Portchester fire stations attended an incident in Neelands Grove Paulsgrove at 10am today.
There was a number of calls reporting three sheds and fencing that was on fire, one Portsmouth crew and two Cosham crews used three jets to extinguish the fire.
There were no persons injured and the fire was extinguished by around 11am.
Breathing apparatus was also used at the incident.
A good response of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Control was praised by Portchester Fire Station who mobilised a 3rd unit to attend the incident due to the number of calls received regarding the fire.