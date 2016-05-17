Murder probe launched In the West Midlands

WestMidlands Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man who was run over on a car park in #Sheldon last night (Friday).

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers were called to reports of disorder on the car park of Halfords on #CoventryRoad, just before midnight.

“We arrived to find a 20-year-old man under a white VW Golf, after having apparently been run over.

“He had serious head injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Members of the public detained a 25-year-old man at the scene and he was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Officers remain at the scene today as investigations continue, and are in the process of recovering CCTV from the scene.

“We are supporting with the family of the victim and a post-mortem will be held in due course.

“Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 4720 of 9 April.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”