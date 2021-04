He has been identified as Jason Page, aged 51, from Reading.

His family have paid the following tribute to him.

“Jason, it’s so hard to express how we feel, we can’t believe you’re gone.

“I won’t say you ‘were’, instead you ‘are’ loved and missed so much by so many.

“Our memories of you will live on in our minds and our love for you will live on in our hearts.

“If the love we have could have saved you… you would have lived forever.

“Fly with the angels.”