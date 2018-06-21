The Royal Household has announced that the funeral of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh is to take place in Windsor on Saturday 17 April.

The Ceremonial Royal Funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In line with the Royal Household’s wishes and Government advice, Thames Valley Police is asking the public not to gather at Royal residences, such as Windsor Castle, at this time and to continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and minimising travel.

The force is also supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes are not laid at Windsor Castle and to encourage people to consider making a donation to a charity.

An online book of condolence has been set up for anyone wishing to pay their respects to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

During this time of national mourning, there is an increased police presence and a broad range of security measures in place in and around Windsor. Some of these measures are visible, such as the extensive network of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) and Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) barriers, as well a Mounted Section, whilst some measures are unseen.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Ben Snuggs, strategic commander for the funeral, said: “We understand that people will want to pay their respects to HRH the Duke of Edinburgh and to the Royal Family during this time of national mourning.

“However, we would ask that the public respect the Royal Household’s wishes and the Government advice by minimising travel and not gathering in groups. Instead, we would ask people to use the online book of condolence which has been set up by the Royal Household.

“There will continue to be a police presence in Windsor in the lead up to and on the day of the funeral as part of our measures to ensure public health and safety and protective security.

“Our thoughts remain with the Royal Family and all those affected at this very difficult time.”