Detectives investigating an incident at an address near Gillingham where a man died and a woman was critically injured are issuing an update

Dorset Police received a report at 7.30pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 raising concern for the welfare of the occupants of an address in Higher Langham.

Officers attended the address and found a man aged in his 80s and a woman aged in her 60s, both with serious injuries. It is believed both had sustained stab wounds.

The ambulance service also attended. Very sadly, the injured man was pronounced dead at the scene at around 9.15pm.

An initial post-mortem examination that was conducted on Friday 9 April 2021 indicated that the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest.

The injured woman was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains in a critical condition.

The family of the victims are continuing to be kept fully updated by members of the investigation team.

Following enquiries, a 34-year-old man from the Gillingham area was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Hammersmith area of London on the evening of Wednesday 7 April 2021.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The arrested man, who is known to the victims, has now been released from hospital and is assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly died and the injured woman, who will continue to be updated with developments. A detailed and thorough investigation continues in an effort to establish the full circumstances of this utterly tragic event.

“I would continue to urge anyone with information relating to events of the night of Wednesday 7 April 2021 that might assist our enquiries to please come forward if you have not already spoken to police.

“A cordon remains in place at the address in Higher Langham to allow forensic examinations and there will be an increased police presence in the area. Officers can be approached by members of the community with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210054816. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.