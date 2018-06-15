You wouldn’t let your child drive your car, so don’t be tempted to rent out an e-scooter on their behalf

It’s easy to see why rental e-scooters can appeal to children and younger teenagers, however regulations around hiring them are there to keep young people and other road users safe. E-scooters are categorised as motor vehicles so to rent a Voi e-scooter, riders must be at least 18 years old and hold a provisional or full driving licence.

Hiring an e-scooter on someone else’s behalf could cost you your driving licence or points on your licence, plus you could lose your Voi Scooters account. More importantly your child or another road user could get injured.

Don’t give into pester power – it’s not worth the risk. Find out more travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/rentalescooters