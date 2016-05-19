A man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Brentwood

Martin Stokes, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested in London yesterday, Saturday 10 April, and has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of ABH, dangerous driving and violent disorder.

The arrest is part of an investigation that was opened after three people were in collision with a vehicle outside The Sugar Hut, in Brentwood High Street, at about 3.10am on Sunday 2 April 2017.

They were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Stokes will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday.