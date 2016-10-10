The suspect reportedly ran away in the direction of The Circus in Herne Bay

A computer-generated image of a teenager has been issued by officers investigating a robbery in Herne Bay.

It was reported that between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday 17 February 2021, a woman in her fifties was waiting at a bus stop in Fleetwood Avenue, when a boy threatened her and demanded cash.

The victim gave the suspect some change before she was able to flag down a car for assistance.

The suspect reportedly ran away in the direction of The Circus.

He was described as being aged between 12 and 15 years old, five feet tall, with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and matching jogging bottoms.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and, in particular, would like to trace the driver of a car who assisted the victim after the incident.

Anyone who recognises the boy pictured or has any information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/32245/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website.