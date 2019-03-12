Two men jailed for a total of 20 years for Stockbridge burglary

Two men who committed a burglary in Stockbridge have been jailed for a combined total of 20 years.

Police were called to an address on Stockbridge Road shortly before 4am on 23 March 2020, where an elderly woman had been left tied to a banister for over an hour.

During the incident jewellery was stolen along with a Military Cross Medal which was in a presentation case and contained a letter signed by the king.

None of these items were ever recovered.

Jed Ronnie Martin, 26, of Evenlode Road, Southampton, and Eriks Valants, 22, of Cotswold Road, Southampton, were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, aggravated burglary, and robbery.

They pleaded guilty to robbery at Winchester Crown Court on 4 March, and 19 March respectively.

At Winchester Crown Court yesterday, 8 April, Martin and Valants were each sentenced to ten years.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Thomas Bailey said: “When leaving the address, the two offenders left the victim taped to the bannister knowing it would be twenty-four hours until her next visit.

This result follows a complex investigation, by officers across Hampshire Constabulary, who worked to secure the evidence over several months to achieve justice for the victim.

Jed Martin and Eriks Valants took steps to conceal their involvement from police and avoid detection, however the strength of the evidence ultimately gave them no option but to admit their guilt.