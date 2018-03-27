Man charged with burglary at Hastings pharmacy

Police investigating a burglary at a pharmacy in Hastings have charged a man.

Officers were called to Kamsons Pharmacy in York Buildings around 1.45am on Thursday (April 8) to reports of a man smashing the windows of the store.

A witness intervened and the suspect left the scene. Nothing was stolen from inside the pharmacy.

Police attended and arrested a man in nearby Castle Hill Road. Craig McNicol, 35, unemployed, of Ashford Road, Hastings, was later charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 9).