Man and woman jailed for 15 years for non-recent child sex offences and child cruelty

A man and a woman have been sentenced to a combined 15 years in jail having been found guilty of non-recent child sex offences and child cruelty.

Kim Raquet, 61, of Goodlands Vale, Hedge End was found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecency with a child.

Tina Haynes, 57, of Hunts Mead, Sherbourne in Dorset was found guilty of three counts of cruelty to a person under 16 and one count of indecency with a child following a trial at Southampton Crown Court.

The court heard that Raquet began abusing the three young children in Southampton in between 1981 and 1993.

Thursday April 8th Raquet was sentenced to 12 years. He was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and ordered to be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Haynes was sentenced to three years for her crimes.

Detective Constable Mark Harris from Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone team said I cannot praise the victims enough for the bravery and courage they have shown in reporting what happened. The actions of Raquet and Haynes have had a significant impact on their lives.

I hope this sentence goes some way in helping them move forward, I also hope this sentence will encourage others who have suffered this type of abuse, no matter when it happened, to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.”

As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.

You can visit https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/ to see the support on offer.

Alternatively, the Ministry of Justice launched a new campaign this year to raise awareness of the support available for victims and survivors of sexual abuse. This major campaign aims to help survivors take that vital first step in accessing support.

The #ItStillMatters Campaign is assuring survivors of sexual abuse that it is never too late to get support. Information is given on National Helplines and also how to access support locally. https://www.safeline.org.uk/it-still-matters/