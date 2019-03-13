Tariq Noor who is missing from his home address of #Westminster since 08/04/2021 at 11am. He frequents #Kilburn, #Camden, #Harrow, #Chiswick #Kensington. Any sightings please call 101 quoting ref 21MIS009767
Police are appealing for help to trace 15 year old Tariq Noor who is missing
