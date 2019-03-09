Police looking for witnesses following hit and run Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police are looking for anyone that witnessed a hit and run on the junction of New Road East and New Road today around 6.55pm Sunday 11th April

Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed a hit and run today on the junction of New Road East and New Road.

Reports state that a male was riding a bike when he was hit by a Black coloured vehicle that failed to stop after knocking the individual off his bike leaving the male in the road with head injuries.

The vehicle has been described to be a Black Skoda Octavia which had signwriting which is known to be a taxi, The male required hospital treatment and investigations are ongoing Police are gathering local CCTV from around the area of where the incident took place.

Please contact 101 if you have any information regarding the vehicle or any further information on the incident.