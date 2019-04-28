Officers investigating the death of an 85-year-old woman in Ilford on Friday, 9 April have charged a man with her murder

Mark Herman, 54, of Rushden Gardens, Ilford, was charged on Saturday, 10 April. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Redbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 12 April.

Police were called to Rushden Gardens at 10:51hrs on Friday, 9 April. Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. An 85-year-old woman was found unconscious and not breathing.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, she was pronounced dead shortly before midday.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that the cause of her death was compression to the neck.

A formal identification has yet to take place, but detectives are confident that the woman is Loretta Herman.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.