A man shot dead in Sheffield has been named locally as solicitor and dad-of-two Khuram Javed

Police found Mr Javed with suspected gunshot wounds following reports of shots fired on Clough Road, off Bramall Lane, at around 9.40pm on Saturday.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Mr Javed. Police say: At 11:53pm last night, police were called to a report of a man having been stabbed at an address in Bismarck Street, Beeston.
The victim, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
A scene is in place at the address to undergo forensic examination.
The victim and suspect are known to each other.
The investigation is being progressed by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
The Justice for All People campaign posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness to announce the tragic death of Khuram Javed son of Javed Khan Family and friends have taken to social media to express their grief on the tragic passing of the University of Sheffield law graduate, who worked as a solicitor at a local law firm on London Road.”
Allama Iqbal Sunday Cricket League posted: “It is with great sadness to inform you that our beloved brother Khuram Javed has returned to Allah…
“Can you please make dua (a prayer) that Allah grants Khuram janat al firdos (the highest paradise) and gives his family sabr (patience).”
One mourner posted: “Very sad news about the death of Khuram Javed… at such [a] young [age] in such tragic circumstances. I have known him from such [a] young age and I can’t compliment him enough – one of the best kids I have known all my life.”