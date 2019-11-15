Officers are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of wanted Barnsley man, Thomas Braithwaite

Braithwaite, a registered sex offender, is wanted for failure to comply with his Sexual Offence Notification Order. He has also failed to comply with probation supervision requirements by refusing to make contact with his Probation Officer.

Braithwaite, 25, is described as slim, being 5ft 10in tall with dark brown hair. He has links to Barnsley, Sheffield and Rotherham.

Detective Constable Stuart White explains more, he said: “Since Braithwaite breached his order and probation requirements, we have carried out enquiries to trace him.

“We are now asking for your help to find him. Please contact us with any information.”