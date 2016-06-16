Sunday, April 11 2021 marks the 11th anniversary of the murder of Aamir Siddiqi in Cardiff

17-year-old Aamir was brutally murdered at his family home in Roath on the afternoon of Sunday, April 11, 2010 while waiting for his Quran teacher.

One man, Wales’ most wanted man, remains wanted in connection with his murder – Mohammed Ali Ege, from Riverside, Cardiff.

Ege, 42, fled to India before he could be arrested in connection with Aamir’s murder.

In 2013 he was arrested in India but in 2017, while awaiting extradition, he escaped from Indian custody.

Four years on, his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Detectives leading the hunt have released new images of Ege which were taken following his arrest in India in 2013 in the hope it will lead to any recent sightings being reported to police.

Detectives continue to work with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to trace the Ege and return him to the UK.

Two other men convicted of Aamir’s murder continue to serve life sentences in prison.

Aamir’s family continue to be updated and supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mohammed Ali Ege to get in touch.

You can provide information via:

Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal ( mipp.police.uk

Call 101, quoting reference 1700150924