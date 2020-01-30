Hope this clears some of the confusion up

Police say they are seeing a rise in the use of e-scooters and there can sometimes be a bit of confusion on where they are allowed on the roads and what the rules are:
Currently, it is illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement in the UK. So you can only legally ride the scooter on your own land – e.g. so your garden or driveway.
UK law states that if you are found to be riding a privately owned e-scooter that is not being used as part of a government trial, you could be handed a £300 fixed-penalty notice and if you have one, six points on your driving licence.