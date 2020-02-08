Police have charged and remanded 2 people in connection with vicious stabbing in Paulsgrove

Officers investigating a serious assault in Paulsgrove have charged two people.

We were called to Tunstall Road at 8.20am on 10 April to a report of a stolen vehicle.

On attendance, officers located a man in the garden of a property with stab wounds to his leg, head and face. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Lee Robert Benneyworth, 38, of Leominster Road in Portsmouth, and Tammy Louise Hunt, 43, of Tunstall Road in Portsmouth, have been charged and remanded with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning, 12 April.