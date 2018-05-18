Police investigation after spate of arson attacks across Southampton

Southampton Police are investigating a series of arsons in the Lordshill area over the last few weeks. The woodland next to Aldermoor Park and the woodland next to Sinclair School have had bushes set alight. A portable toilet was ignited in the car park at Lordshill District Centre and a wheelie bin full of rubbish torched in the underpass under Lordshill Way. Hampshire

In the majority of the calls to Police and Fire, groups of young people aged between 12 and 14 were seen at incidents.

Neighbourhood Officers will increase patrols in this area and take us away from other priorities. I’m sure Hampshire Fire and Rescue will agree our resources are better used elsewhere.

Fire is extremely dangerous and can quickly get out of control. The heat and toxic smoke can kill very quickly. If the wildlife in the woodland could talk, they would probably ask that their lives and homes not be destroyed by these acts of destruction.

Neighbourhood Officers are working with Hampshire Fire and Rescue and the local schools to tackle this problem.