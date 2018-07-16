Man arrested after robbery in Liss

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Liss this weekend.

The robbery happened just before 8pm yesterday, 11 April, at the Newmans Collard Recreational Ground.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was at the recreational ground when he was approached by an unknown man who asked for a lighter.

His bag was stolen and he was assaulted, he received minor injuries as a result.

A 21-year-old man from Hayling Island has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers investigating the robbery would ask that anyone with information phone 101 with reference 44210136688. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.