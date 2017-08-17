A CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist a theft investigation in Folkestone has been released by officers

Shortly before 7.30pm on Friday 26 March 2021, a large number of packets of cigarettes were stolen from a supermarket in Cheriton Road during a suspected distraction theft.

Officers are investigating and have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/49904/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website.