Missing Leeds Teenager Ella Parnell May Be In London

Police in Leeds are continuing to appeal for information to trace a missing teenage girl.

Ella Parnell, aged 16, was reported missing on Thursday (8/4) after last being seen that morning.

Enquiries indicate she travelled to Stoke-on-Trent and stayed the night there on Thursday before travelling to Hatfield in Hertfordshire on Friday. Recent information suggests she may have travelled by train to Barking in East London.

She is described as white, large build, with ginger hair in a left side parting. She was last seen wearing a black puffa coat, joggers and black and grey trainers.

Detective Inspector Carl Morrison, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We continue to have concerns for Ella’s welfare and we urgently need to find her and check that she is okay.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could help us to locate her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log number 1235 of April 8 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat