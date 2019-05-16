Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a kidnapping in South Woodford

Police were called at around 3pm on Sunday, 11 April to Queen Mary Avenue, E18 to reports that a man had been kidnapped.

Witnesses saw two men get out of a grey Ford transit van and drag a man into the back of the vehicle after punching him a number of times. A third suspect was also inside the van.

The van then drove off, closely followed by a black BMW – the driver of whom had been speaking with the victim moments before the arrival of the van.

Officers attended the scene and carried out a search of the area. The van was traced to the Chigwell area and subsequently stopped in Brooks Parade, Chigwell. Three men left the van and ran from the scene.

Two men – aged in their 20s – were arrested nearby. They were later charged.

The victim – aged in his 30s – was recovered from the back of the van and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the third suspect in the van, as well as the driver of the BMW.

Detective Sergeant Sajid Asghar, from the Met’s East Area Command Unit, said: “This was a brazen act on the part of the suspects; carried out in broad daylight while a number of shocked witnesses looked on.

“Thankfully officers responded swiftly to get the victim to safety, and we are now appealing to the public to help us apprehend and bring to justice the dangerous individuals responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101; quoting CAD3695/11Apr. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.