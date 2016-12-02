Detectives investigating an attempted murder in Brixton have made an arrest

An 18-year-old man was arrested today, Monday, 12 April on suspicion of the attempted murder of James Bascoe-Smith, aged 17. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

James’ family have been informed of the arrest and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Police were called to Henry Road, SW9 at 6.15pm on Tuesday, 23 February to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found James Bascoe-Smith suffering stab injuries.

James remain in hospital in a stable condition and making a slow recovery. His injuries are life changing.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Carter, who is leading the investigation, said “I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward and speak with my team. We are particularly keen for anyone with phone or dashcam footage to come forward. Any piece of information could prove to be vital.”

Anyone with information, however insignificant they think it might be, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6277/23FEB.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100% anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111, it could save a life.