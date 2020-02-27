Have you seen missing Leif Collimore, 15, and Ruby Lee, 14?

They were last seen in Littlehampton on Sunday 11 April at 9.30pm and are believed to be together.

They are known to travel by train and have links to Hastings, Lancing, Burgess Hill and Crawley, as well as Littlehampton.

Leif is 5’5” and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black joggers and trainers, and a grey hoodie.

Ruby is 5’2”, with long blonde hair. She was wearing a navy hoodie and black and white jogging bottoms, and carrying a large black shoulder bag when last seen.

If you see them or have information, please contact us by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1277 of 11/4.