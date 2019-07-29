Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision left a child with serious injuries

Police were called at about 8.30am today (Monday, April 12th) to a report of a collision between a Ford Focus estate and a 12-year-old boy at The Green, Eccleston.

The youngster suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Alder Hey children’s hospital. His injuries are at this time thankfully not thought to be life threatening.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a youngster with some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0256 of April 12th.