Polic are currently on the scene of a fatal collision in the Chelmsford

Officers were called to the Essex Regiment Way in Little Waltham by ambulance colleagues at 1.45pm, following reports that a car had left the road.

Despite the best efforts of those on scene, the driver of the car, a man in his 60s from Thaxted, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

At this time, we do not believe that there were any other vehicles involved.

If you witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage of the white Audi A1 driving prior to leaving the road, please call our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101. The incident number is 601 of Monday 12 April.

The road will re-open at around 6 pm this evening.