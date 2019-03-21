Man wanted for Sussex Murder arrested by officers from the Met

Seyed Iman Tabarhosseini, 37 was circulated as Sussex Police as their most wanted over the weekend. Police have said that he been arrested by officers from the Met.
Tabarhosseini was found by Police at a North London address earlier on Monday evening. TSG officers detained the man following information received by officers working on the case in Sussex.
Tabarhosseini remains in police custody at a London police station and will be transferred into the custody of Sussex officers to be questioned
Police discovered the body of a man in his 50s inside a property in Magdalen Road on 8th April 2021.
Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “This continues to be a fast-moving investigation and we would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.
“We continue to appeal to anyone who thinks they might have information to assist our investigation, to come forward to us.
“You can report information to us either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Leaf.”