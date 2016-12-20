First picture 17-year-old boy in Sydenham who was murdered Police continue to appeal for information

Police were called at 7.19pm on Saturday, 10 April to reports of a stabbing near the junction of Hazel Grove and Sydenham Road.

Officers attended, along with the London Ambulance Service, and found a male with a stab injury. Despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead shortly after 8pm.

He has since been identified as 17-year-old Levi Earnest-Morrison. His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday, 12 April gave Levi’s preliminary cause of death as a stab wound leading to catastrophic bleed.

An investigation is underway and is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sunday, 11 April and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening to come forward and speak with us. One piece of information, no matter how small, could prove vital in us being able to provide Levi’s family with the answers they need.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101, providing the reference CAD6072/10APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

