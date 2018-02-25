A 22-year-old man is starting a 27-month prison sentence for stabbing a man in his back and neck after an argument on a South Elmsall street

William Turner, of Little Lane, South Elmsall, was sentenced on 7 April 2021 at Leeds Crown Court after being convicted of committing a Section 20 assault and possession of a bladed article.

The assault happened on the morning of 17 December 2018 after Turner had spent the evening drinking with the 28-year-old male victim and two other men.

During an argument in the street, the victim sustained the stab injuries.

Police attended the scene and recovered a knife from a nearby garden before arresting Turner.

Following sentencing, Det Con Mark Ackroyd, of Wakefield CID, said: “The seriousness of this incident is reflected in the prison sentence. Carrying and using a knife to commit crime is likely to end in you going to prison. Thankfully, in this case, no lives were lost but it could’ve turned out differently. Anyone who is prepared to use a knife to inflict injury is a danger to the public and we will continue to target perpetrators as we take positive action to keep out streets safe.”