A drug-driving drug dealer in Peterborough has been jailed for more than two years after being caught out by neighbourhood policing officers

Sagar Raj, 25, was spotted parked up in a silver Volkswagen Passat in Nicholls Avenue, West Town, on 28 April last year.

The officers were on patrol when they noticed a number of vehicles pull up near to the Passat but immediately drive off after spotting them.

Arousing their suspicions, the officers approached the driver of the Passat and asked him to get out of the vehicle, upon doing so he left a cannabis joint and a Nokia ‘burner’ phone on the seat beneath him.

Two small bags of cannabis were found in a compartment close to the steering wheel and about £340 cash in Raj’s pockets, resulting in his arrest for possession with intent to supply class B drugs, as well as driving under the influence of drugs after he failed a road-side drug wipe.

A further search of Raj in custody revealed a plastic bag hidden within Raj’s underwear containing 56 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine estimated to be worth up to £4,600.

A blood sample was taken from Raj in custody which came back as containing cannabis.

Raj, of Granville Street, Peterborough, was charged with drug driving, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He admitted all offences and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 6 April) where he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, as well as being disqualified from driving for six months upon his release from prison.

PC George Corney said: “This was a great spot by our neighbourhood officers who acted on their instincts when something didn’t seem right.

“While we do our best to have officers out on the ground, members of the public are the eyes and ears of our communities, therefore I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing to report it to us.”