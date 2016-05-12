A man who was banned from a street in Bournemouth following anti-social behaviour has been jailed after he breached a restraining order

Parvez Latif, aged 47 and of Ensbury Park Road, Bournemouth, was sentenced at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 23 March 2021 after admitting theft and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence. He also admitted an offence of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and failing to comply with a section 35 exclusion order.

Latif was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison on that occasion, suspended for 12 months, and was made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from going to Columbia Road for a year.

The offences occurred between Tuesday 23 February and Sunday 28 February 2021 and mainly occurred in the area of the Co-op store in Columbia Road. They related to reports of anti-social behaviour, including begging in the street, hassling people going into the store and making threats to a woman as well as stealing chocolate bars from the shop.

Following the imposition of the restraining order, officers were called at around 3.15pm on Friday 2 April 2021 to reports of an intoxicated man causing a nuisance to members of the public in Columbia Road. Latif was located and arrested for breaching the restraining order.

He was subsequently charged and appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 3 April 2021. Latif was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison.

Latif had also been made the subject of an anti-social behaviour injunction on Wednesday 31 March 2021 aimed at further preventing him from acting in an anti-social manner.

Police Constable Joy Atkins, of the Northbourne and Wallisdown Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Parvez Latif’s repeat anti-social behaviour and offending has had a considerable impact on the local community.

“The restraining order was put in place to protect those in the Columbia Road area from his persistent anti-social behaviour and to discourage him from continuing with his recent behaviour. I hope this case demonstrates that he faces serious consequences if he continues to cause a nuisance in the vicinity.

“The restraining order will remain in place when Latif is released from prison and I would urge anyone who becomes aware of him breaching it to please report it to us.”

If you think you have seen Parvez Latif breaching his restraining order contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at [email protected] or by calling 101. Only dial 999 if life is in danger or a crime is in progress.