A man has been sentenced for causing the death of his friend and seriously injuring another in a Fontwell collision

Ruan Soares, 27, of Bursledon Close, Bognor Regis, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 26 March after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On Saturday 28 September, 2019, at around 11.30pm, police attended a single vehicle collision on the A27 between Fontwell and Tangmere.

A white Seat Leon, being driven by Soares, was travelling eastbound in excess of 100mph before it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Soares and a rear seated passenger in the car suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Sadly, 23-year-old Weverton Alprandi from Bognor Regis was pronounced dead at the scene.

At sentencing Judge Hetherington said: “This was a very bad case indeed of causing death by dangerous driving. You were going at an excessive speed at the time of the collision and for some considerable distance before.

“You reached a speed well in excess of 100mph on a dual carriageway in wet conditions, were driving on the wrong side of the road and drove over a hatched area to overtake a line of cars.”

Soares was sentenced to five years for causing death by dangerous driving and three years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, to run concurrently. He also received a 90 month driving ban.

Investigating Officer Gemma Clarke added: “This case highlights the seriousness of driving dangerously for the road conditions at excess speeds.

“The consequences of Soares’ actions have been devastating. No sentence will ever reflect the sadness and loss of Weverton’s life. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

(Picture caption: Weverton Alprandi)

The brother of Weverton has released the following tribute: “Weverton was a lovely brother, not only for myself and his sister but for all his friends and family. He was someone that was always there when help was needed.

“It’s hard to believe you are now gone. Pictures and memories will be the only things left until we meet again in heaven.”