Two brothers who were driven by their mother to a house where they shot a man have been found guilty of murder

Armed with a shotgun, Anthony Olive and John Bowie were driven to Hoddesdon by their mother Michaela Olive on the night of Tuesday 4 December 2018.

She waited in her car in nearby Castle Road with the engine running ready to be the getaway driver, while her sons went to a home in Ogard Road and shot 26-year-old father of two Esam Ayad in the face. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

Following a three-month trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Olive, aged 29, Bowie, aged 27, both from Watford, and their mother Michaela Olive, aged 49, of Broxbourne, were found guilty of murder

The court heard that earlier on the day of the shooting, Esam had been involved in an argument with Olive and Bowie’s younger teenage brother at the Harvey Centre in Harlow, Essex.

Furious, the older brothers set about finding Esam, tracking him down to his friend’s house. They went there armed and while Esam was looking out of an open upstairs window the fatal shot was fired.

The court heard how officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit were able to piece together what had happened on that night.

Detective Superintendent Jerome Kent from the Major Crime Unit said: “This has been a complex and challenging investigation with my officers working painstakingly to piece together evidence including CCTV footage, phone records, ANPR information and witness statements to provide Esam’s partner and children with some answers and bring these offenders to justice. Although the shotgun used in the murder of Esam has never been recovered we found gunshot residue in Michaela Olive’s white Mokka, which was seized as part of the investigation. Officers also received support from the local community who were shocked by this horrific killing.

“We may never know exactly why Olive and Bowie decided to kill Esam that night but it is clear that there was an acrimonious history between them. We’ll also never know why Michaela Olive agreed to drive her sons to the murder scene. I have no doubt that she knew they were armed with a shotgun when they got into her car. She not only failed to intervene to prevent the shooting from happening but played a key part. They are all now facing life sentences in prison.”

Sentencing is due to take place later this month.