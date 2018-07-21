A man from Levenshulme has been jailed for manslaughter following the death of his mother

Leroy Panton of Westminster Street, Levenshulme has been sentenced at Crown Square Crown Court to six years and eight months in jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

On Thursday 7 May 2021, a relative of Hyacinth’s went round to her house after he was unable to contact her via phone. After gaining entry to the address, he sadly found the body of Hyacinth and contacted police.

A post mortem revealed that Hyacinths death was not of natural causes and extensive CCTV and forensic enquiries concluded that the person responsible for her death was Panton.

Panton was initially arrested on suspicion of murder and later detained under the Mental Health Act.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Cottam, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Hyacinth’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We have specialist officers supporting them as they come to terms with her tragic death.

“Although we can never bring Hyacinth back, she will live on in the memories of her loved ones.”