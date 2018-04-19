An investigation is underway following a double stabbing in Oldham

At around 10.50am on Monday 12 April 2021 police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a double stabbing on Ashford Walk in Chadderton, Oldham.

Officers attended and established that a 21-year-old man had stabbed two people inside of a property following a dispute.

A 34 year old man was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds where he remains in a critical condition.

A 42 year old woman was also taken to hospital with facial injuries. She has since been discharged.

The offender made off on foot prior to police arrival.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

A scene remains in place on Ashford Walk whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights of GMP’s Oldham CID, said: Two people have been injured as a result of this attack, one of whom is currently in a critical condition undergoing surgery at hospital.

“I understand that an event such as this will cause concern in the local community, however I would like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances behind these stabbings and trace the man responsible as quickly as we can.

“This behaviour was vicious and brutal, and will not be tolerated. If anyone has any information to help with our investigation please come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8922 or 0161 856 68961 quoting incident number 926 of 12/04/2021.