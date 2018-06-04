Two people have been arrested after a baby boy was found dead in a supermarket car park

The baby was found at Morrisons on the Black Country Route in Bilston, Wolverhampton, on Sunday morning.

Thought to be premature, he was found alone by a member of the public.

West Midlands Police has arrested a 21-year-old woman and 36-year-old man in connection with the baby’s death and they are currently being held in custody.

The force would not confirm what offence the pair were arrested on suspicion of and declined to comment as to whether they were related to the baby.

Officers launched an appeal on Sunday to trace the boy’s mother, who was later identified and taken to hospital to receive “appropriate care”.

“This was a devastating discovery which I know has shocked and saddened many people,” Det Insp Tim Draper said.