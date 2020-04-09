A man has been imprisoned for 8 and a half years after pleading guilty to historic sex abuse against a 14-year-old boy after appearing at Guildford Crown Court

Christopher Coleman, 59, of Milford, pleaded guilty to six charges against the same victim, including three counts of gross indecency, two counts of indecent assault and one count of buggery. The offences began in 1998 and took place over a year after Coleman befriended the victim through an internet chatroom.

The victim came forward in February 2019 after reading an article in a local newspaper about Coleman being convicted for similar offences in 2013, following which he received two life sentences, with a minimum of 15 years. This was later reduced on appeal to 12 years.