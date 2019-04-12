A man has died following a collision on the A303 near Chicklade

.

Emergency services were called to a section of the road near Chicklade at around 12.15pm yesterday (12/04) due to a collision involving four vehicles.

It involved a red Honda Jazz, a grey Ford S-max, a black Citroen C5 and a heavy goods vehicle.

The driver of the Honda Jazz, a man in his 80s, sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

A passenger in the Honda Jazz, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The driver of the HGV sustained a minor injury but did not require hospital treatment.

Nobody else was injured.

That section of the A303 was closed for around nine hours while collision investigation work was carried out.

We would ask any witnesses or anyone with information about the collision to call Wiltshire Police’s Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting log 93 of yesterday (12/04).