Flats evacuated following Chandlers Ford chip shop fire

Flats were evacuated and a number of residents treated for minor smoke inhalation following a chip shop fire in Chandlers Ford.

More than 50 firefighters from Eastleigh, Redbridge, St Mary’s, Hightown, Romsey, Winchester and Portchester were called at 2:12am to the takeaway shop on Falkland Road.

Smoke and flames were issuing when crews arrived at the scene who led an evacuation of the residents from the eight flats above the shop.

Breathing apparatus, jets and hose reels were used to extinguish the blaze before firefighters damped down and conducted Community Safety messaging to neighbouring properties.

The chip shop was destroyed in the blaze. Four residents required treatment for light smoke inhalation after smoke had spread into a number of the attached flats.

South Central Ambulance Service paramedics were on scene to treat casualties and Hampshire Constabulary colleagues were in attendance to liaise with Fire Investigation Officers.

The incident was scaled back to three appliances before the stop message came in at 05:18.