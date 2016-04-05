Portsmouth male jailed after leaving Southsea pensioner 63 with life changing injuries

Carol Curtis, 63 suffered life changing injuries leaving her wheelchair bound after bring pinned against wall

Carol is now terrified of seeing BMW cars even in adverts and cannot care for her 82-year-old husband, as she needs care herself, a court heard. Mrs Curtis was on the pavement with her husband talking with others in South Parade in Southsea on April 29th 2019 when she was hit by a car.

Her husband who was narrowly missed in the incident by the black BMW that had mounted the pavement between parked cars.

The car still revving pinned Mrs Curtis against a garden wall with fragments of headlamp glass slashing her left leg.

There was suddenly a loud bang this was the noise of one vehicle colliding with another, Mrs Curtis said in a statement read at Winchester Crown Court.

On hearing the sound I turned around and stepped to the side as i looked. As I did there was black BMW hurtling towards me.

The car hit parked vehicles and then mounted the pavement and pinned me to the garden wall.

The pensioner was left screaming for people to help get the car off her as she was in excruciating pain.

Her right leg suffered multiple fractures in the incident.

Mrs Curtis needed treatment first at Southampton General Hospital, and later in Salisbury and Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Nearly all of her right calf was described as being sliced off in the incident, prosecutor Gary Venturi said at a Portsmouth Crown Court hearing for the BMW’s passenger.

Declan Gleeson 25 whose last address was HMP Winchester, was jailed for eight months with a 16-month ban after admitting aggravated vehicle taking.

Last month another man Spencer Saunders, 24 of Camcross Close Paulsgrove, was on trial accused of driving at the time of the crash but he denied this and was cleared by a jury in Winchester.

Portsmouth Crown Court was previously told Saunders and Gleeson had been drinking on April 28 at Gleeson’s partner’s home.

Gleeson who has 15 convictions for 31 offences accepted taking the BMW belonging to his partner’s mother the next day but denied he was driving at the time.

Both he and Saunders fled after the crash with Saunders returning visibly distressed.

Gleeson however ran away and took a serious amount of drugs later that day he was then later found in a heap needing to be resuscitated at hospital.

Gleeson showed remorse as he was in the dock and said he could not forget seeing Mrs Curtis pinned against the wall and hearing her screams.