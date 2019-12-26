Police close a Southampton Road after concern for welfare after man seen at top of building

POLICE have closed the road outside Westquay shopping centre due to a concern for the welfare of a man seen at the top of a building.

The male was seen at around 11.15am this morning on the top of Marlands Shopping Centre, West Quay, Southampton causing Police to close the road in both directions between Harbour Parade and Pirelli Street.

Hampshire police said: We were called at 11.15am today to reports of a concern for welfare after a man was seen at the top of the Marlands Shopping Centre carpark.

Police and Negotiators along with South Central Ambulance service are on scene engaging with the man.