Convicted Sex offender James Williams who is on the run may be in Portsmouth or Reading

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate James Williams

The 54-year-old man, who is originally from Manchester but whose last address was in the South Hams, is wanted on re-call to prison for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was last known to be in the Reading and Portsmouth areas, but could be anywhere.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked not to approach him but to phone 999, or anyone who thinks they know of his whereabouts is asked to phone 101 or email [email protected] quoting CR/082361/20.